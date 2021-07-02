Michael F. Moran RUTLAND — Michael Francis Moran, 71, of Rutland, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Veteran's Affairs hospital in Boston, following a long illness. He was born on July 29, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in Portland and Eugene, Oregon, where he graduated from high school. Following graduation, Mr. Moran enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on March 14, 1975. He married Faye Graves in 1974. Mr. Moran relocated to Vermont in 1976, where he was employed by the Vermont Department of Corrections in Rutland; Patches Petroleum as an oil burner tech; doing asbestos removal; and Rutland Public Schools as a substitute teacher. He loved sports, especially baseball, softball and flag football. He was a coach and umpire in Rutland for many years. Survivors include his wife, Faye Moran, of Rutland; three daughters, Kimberly Moran, of Rutland, Angela Moran and her wife, Court, of Methuen, Massachusetts, and Jane Moran, of Framingham, Massachusetts; a son, Bill Moran and his wife, Aubrey, of Rutland; four grandchildren, Ty, Tessa, Austin and Ava. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Elizabeth Moran; and a brother, Kevin Moran. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22172.
