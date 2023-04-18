Michael G. Aponowich MENDON — Michael Gerard Aponowich, 76, died April 12, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Nashua NH, May 9, 1946, son of Stanley and Genevieve (Lapeza) Aponowich. Michael was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree. He was a US Navy Vietnam War Veteran where he served as a pilot. He also worked as a commercial airline pilot first for Eastern Airlines and then for US Airways where he finished his career as a pilot. Michael was a member of the Rutland Country Club for many years. He leaves behind his wife, Nicole “Nikki” (Pouliot) Aponowich of Mendon; a brother, James P. Aponowich and his wife Elizabeth of Italy; a niece and God daughter, Ana Aponowich of NH and of course, his dogs, Dixie and Onyx. When not at home working on his property, he enjoyed golfing with Johnny O and Pablo at the Rutland Country Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced in the Rutland Herald. If you would like to donate to his favorite charity, consider The Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
