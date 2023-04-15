Michael G. Aponowich MENDON — Michael Gerard Aponowich, 76, died April 12, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Nashua NH, May 9, 1946, son of Stanley and Genevieve (Lapeza) Aponowich. Michael was a of the University of New Hampshire where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree He was a US Navy Vietnam War Veteran where he served as a pilot. He also worked as commercial airline pilot. Michael was a member of the Rutland Country Club for many years. Surviving are his wife, Nicole (Pouliot) Aponowich of Mendon; a brother, James P. Aponowich of Italy; a niece, Ana Aponowich of NH and his dogs, Dixie and Onyx. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and be announced in the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.