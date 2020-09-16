Michael Gianola LUDLOW — It is with a heavy heart, we announce that Michael Gianola passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. Michael will be remembered most for his sense of witty humor and love of sports and politics. He was born on April 26, 1994, in Massachusetts where his love of sports began in pre-school as a soccer player. While he was in pre-school, he and his family moved to Washington State, where this love grew to also include baseball, football, basketball, wrestling and lacrosse. When he wasn’t on a field or in a gym, he enjoyed music. He played the piano in an elementary school talent show, studied guitar in high school and taught himself how to play the ukulele. Utilizing his wit and charm, he became a finalist in the Mr. Lake Stevens contest at Lake Stevens High School. After high school, he brought his ukulele and charming smile with him when he moved to Vermont. Everywhere Michael went, his big personality filled the room he was in and the hearts of the people who were with him. He enjoyed these skills first as a camper and then a camp counselor at Camp Orkila. Michael was no ordinary person and this was no ordinary camp. It was located on a San Juan Island in Washington and included campers who, like Michael, had diabetes. He happily explained to the curious what diabetes was and unapologetically managed his insulin when and where necessary. As an adult, his smile grew and he traded in his skateboard for the bigger wheels of his truck. He enjoyed fishing and getting together with friends. His tolerance of his sisters’ teasing morphed into heartfelt conversations that were priceless to him. Michael’s love for his family was important to him and boundless. He is survived by his parents, Tom Gianola, Ellen Gianola; and his sisters, Christin Gianola and Jessica Hylback; his grandmother, Flo Bailey, and his grandfather, Christian Gianola; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. When people think of him, a smile automatically appears as they recall what a character he was, the twinkle in his eye and his slightly devilish smile. Join us as we celebrate Michael’s life: Mass will celebrated on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; followed by interment at 11 a.m. in St. Raphael Cemetery, Poultney, VT 05764; Celebration of Life 2:30 p.m. will be held at Tyson Community Church, 39 Dublin Road, Tyson, VT 05149; reception immediately following at Echo Lake Inn, 2 Dublin Road, Tyson, VT 05149. Donations may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes by Finding the Cure info@jdrf.org.
