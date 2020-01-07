Michael H. Bedor RUTLAND — Michael H. Bedor, 69, of Rutland, died Nov. 11, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born in St. Johnsbury, July 4, 1950, the son of Henry and Rita (Camire) Bedor, who predeceased him. He was a graduate of Rutland High School. Michael was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed going to breakfast with friends and puttering around his home. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Bedor, of North Clarendon. Graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 9 a.m. in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
