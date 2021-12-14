Michael H. Stimpfel Jr. CLARENDON SPRINGS — The memorial service for Michael H. Stimpfel Jr., who died Nov. 9, 2021, was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim, officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Soloists were Rachel Patch accompanied by pianist Diane Chartrand, and Brian Narkewicz accompanied by guitarist Ron Pulcer, Eulogists were his wife, Jeannie Stimpfel, and his daughter, Carissa Stimpfel. Family and friends offered words of remembrance. A reception was held in Fellowship Hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.