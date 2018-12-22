Michael H. Sweatt 10-22-1957 - 12-9-2018 RUTLAND - Michael H. Sweatt, also know as Tex to his close friends, unexpectedly passed away of heart failure on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Mike lived a full life and he had four children, three sons and one daughter. During the week, you could find Mike at a job site telling entertaining stories and working hard. Mike practiced martial arts at Vermont Martial Arts Academy where he made the accomplishment of becoming a brown belt and never hesitated to help build cool equipment to improve training methods. On the weekends, Mike would often barbecue some food and have a cold brew while spending time with his family. Michael lives on through his three sons Michael, Houston and Justin; one daughter, Taylor; one granddaughter, Remi; and two brothers Bob and Joe. You were loved and will truly be missed. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.