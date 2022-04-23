Michael Illinski Jr. WEST RUTLAND — Michael Illinski Jr., 77, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home, following a long illness. He was born March 3, 1945, in Rutland, the son of Elizabeth (Durby) and Michael Illinski Sr. He grew up in Florence. Mr. Illinski was employed by Vermont Marble Co. for over 25 years and then by a few tree companies before working at Rutland Plywood for 26 years, retiring when it burned in 2014. He enjoyed hunting, target shooting and fishing. Survivors include his longtime companion, Linda Wade, of West Rutland; three sons, Michael, Johnathan, Jamie; stepchildren, Laurie Webster, Wallace Wade; three sisters, Rosemary, Betty, Helen; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
