Michael J. Blackburn WALLINGFORD — Michael Joseph Blackburn, 55, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 15, 1965, in Kentfield, California, the son of William John Blackburn and Mabel "Sandy" (Nash), and grew up in Mill Valley, California. He worked at HP Cummings Construction for 20 years, including as superintendent and at the RRMC construction site. Mr. Blackburn enjoyed hiking, camping, as well as scuba diving, swimming and fishing. Survivors include his mother, a brother, William "BJ" Blackburn, a niece and nephew, all of California. He was predeceased by his father. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Rutland Regional Ambulance and RRMC Palliative Care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.