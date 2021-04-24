Michael J. Burke FAIR HAVEN — Michael J. Burke, 66, of Fair Haven, died from a battle with lung cancer, on April 22, 2021, at home. Michael J. Burke was born June 10, 1954, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to James A. and Jean C. (Hickling) Burke. He received his early education in Grand Junction and graduated in 1972 from Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, Vermont. Mike held various jobs in his life from Pico Ski Area and Lindholm’s Diner while in high school, Carris Reels, maintenance for Camp Dunmore, cleaning carpets with Guarantee Systems, and had recently worked at General Electric for 36 years. He had taken classes at CCV in Rutland and was seeking a business degree. Mike was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 1122 in Rutland and served on the board of officers, attaining the office of governor. He also served as District 1 President of the Northeast Moose Association. He was in charge of the Rutland Lodge annual Thanksgiving Day meal for the community for the last 20 years. He loved doing this and said he could not think of anything better to do on Thanksgiving. Mike was also involved in the infamous East Road Mobile Park Home, serving as president of the East Road Tenants Association. Through the efforts of CVOEO, Legal Aid, Alan Beiderman’s Law Firm, The Rutland Land Trust and the Association, they were able to bring to the forefront the deplorable conditions, not only at the East Road, but in other mobile home parks throughout the state, resulting in habitability laws being passed and enforced in mobile home parks. Mike is survived by a brother, Patrick of North Clarendon; a sister, Jean of Pittsford; four daughters, Krista Evans of Whiting, Barbara Miller of Tennessee, Angela and husband Jesse Peters of Ludlow, and Annelieze Hayes of Fair Haven; three sons, Jarred Hayes of Castleton, Korbin Burke of Fair Haven, and Tyler Burke of Fair Haven. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Jean (Hickling) Burke; a daughter, Callie Burke; two grandsons, Jonathan Peters and Armond Burke; and a granddaughter, Kianna Peters. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the Foley Cancer Center. Memorial contributions can be made to Moose Lodge 1122, Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
