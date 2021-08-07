Michael J. Finn RUTLAND — Michael J. Finn, 70, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday July 28, 2021. He was born May 15, 1951, the son of the late Elmerine (Bove) Finn of Rutland and the late John Roderick Finn of St. Albans. Michael graduated from Rutland High School, Class of 1969, and was known as “Huck” to his many friends. After fulfilling a personal goal of traveling throughout Europe, he attended Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, where he studied music. As a young boy, he spent countless hours at the local 7-Up Bottling Plant, which was owned and operated by his mother. Throughout his life, Michael was interested in many subjects, but he particularly enjoyed music, the Boston Red Sox and traveling. He learned to play several instruments and also composed music. He was drawn to many different musical genres and was knowledgeable about and enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music. As a Red Sox fan, Michael faithfully followed the team throughout his life and ultimately had the opportunity to celebrate his team winning a World Series in 2004. His joy continued as his favorite team won three more World Series Championships over the next 14 years. Michael was well known in the Rutland community, having spent most of his life here. He was very creative and came by his gift naturally. His mother, in addition to being a very successful businesswoman, was a talented and well-known artist in Vermont, and his father, who was a state senator from the St. Albans area, was a much sought-after vocalist in northern Vermont. In Michael’s later years, he became a faithful listener and contributor to the Proctor Gas Morning Show on WSYB. With opinions on a range of topics, he had a special interest in those related to music. He had had a band in his early years, and over time developed what some have called an encyclopedic knowledge of music. Michael was predeceased by his mother and his father and many aunts and uncles and cousins. He is survived by many relatives, including his Welch, Bove, and Beardsley cousins, and many dear friends, including special family friend, Tony Bellomo. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter’s Church in Rutland on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Michael’s name. They may be sent in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
