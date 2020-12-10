Michael J. Forte RUTLAND — Michael J. Forte of Rutland passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 60, from complications of multiple health issues. Mike graduated from OVUHS, class of 1978, and furthered his education at UVM. Mike was a history and archaeology enthusiast and collected volumes of books on each. He became interested in history at the age of 4 when he memorized all of the presidents, their party affiliations and terms of office. He was well-read about various civilizations and cultures. Mike loved music and collected vinyl, as well as CDs. These interests brought him comfort and joy during later years. Mike was a devout Christian and had a special relationship with God through prayer. He is survived by his mother, Mary Forte of Rutland; a sister, Shari, and nieces, Trenna and Lina; as well as numerous family and extended family, all of whom he loved dearly. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church in Rutland; or to other charities of choice.
