Michael J. McMorrow NORTH CLARENDON — Michael James McMorrow, 75, died at home on Oct. 9, 2021, after a brief illness. Michael was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Granville, New York, the son of James and Anna (Kasuba) McMorrow, of Poultney, Vermont. He graduated from Poultney High School, where he played on the basketball team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Vermont, and later a master’s degree in education from Castleton State College. Michael married Patricia Lowell, of Brandon, Vermont, in 1969. They had two children, Mariah and Gavin. After a divorce, Michael married Sandra Tarleton, of Bridgewater, Vermont, in 1986; they were later divorced. Michael worked as a guidance counselor for many years at West Rutland High School and Chelsea Public School. He took a leap of faith in the late-1980s, leaving the school system to launch his own computer software business, Software For Administrators, which he continued until retirement. Michael had a keen interest in personal computers and programming and was among the first to have a home PC in the early-1980s. His true passion was postcard and stamp collecting. He was a longtime member of the Rutland County Stamp Club, the Quechee Upper Valley Stamp Club and the Vermont Philatelic Society. He served as treasurer and president for these clubs at various times. In addition, Michael spent many years exhibiting, judging and organizing the stamp club exhibit at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. Michael was an avid photographer, Vermont historian, and in his younger years, enjoyed skiing, biking, swimming, running and hiking. He hiked the entire Long Trail in 1978. Michael participated in two mission trips to the Peruvian jungle, where he worked in mobile health clinics. These trips were the highlight of his later years and Michael took many fabulous photos and had many great stories. Michael was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed greatly. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Monte, of Barre, Vermont; and sister, Patricia Ciardi, of West Haven, Connecticut. He also took great joy in his pet cats and was predeceased by favorites Whiskers, Charlie, Milo, MooMoo and Barney. Survivors include son, Gavin (Iris) McMorrow, of Chester, Vermont; daughter, Mariah Anne (Brian) Covey, of Waunakee, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Eibhlin; several nieces and nephews; and close friends. Michael will be cremated, at his request. Arrangements are being handled by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.
Saddened to read of Mike's passing. He and his sister Patty were good friends/neighbors.
Reconnecting at antique shows for postcards decades after going our separate ways was a real treat back in the 90s. Then to reconnect again on the internet to share history even more fun. A true historian and kind friend has gone too soon.
My condolences to his family.
Jean Williams Turner
