Michael J. Peer RUTLAND — Michael John Peer, 71, of Rutland passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023. He was born on May 20, 1952, to William “Mike” and Mary “Pat” (Box) Peer in Raybrook NY. Mike was the eldest of their nine children. He grew up in Saranac Lake NY where everyone knows him as “Mickey”. He attended St. Bernard’s School and graduated from Pius X High School in 1971. He moved to Vermont in the late 1970s, and on May 2, 1987, Mike married Kim Munger. He was the proud father to four daughters. Michael had a successful career as a car salesman. He had a knack for selling. He could sell ice cubes in a snowstorm, and he never forgot a customer’s name or face. His passion for cars also led him to the racetrack. He spent many late nights as a fan at Devils Bowl, Albany-Saratoga, Lebanon Valley, Fonda, and Super Dirt Week. He authored auto racing columns for the Rutland Herald and Mountain Times for several years. Mike also enjoyed watching baseball and football – rooting for the Yankees and Jets. He loved to sit back with a hot cup of coffee and read the news and was always grilling delicious food for his family and friends. He celebrated 46 years of sobriety in 2023 and helped many people in the 12-step program during those years; forming a lot of meaningful friendships along the way. Mike was a passionate person who didn’t shy away from telling you what he thought or felt, but he was the honest friend that everyone needs. He cared deeply for people, and he would always lend a helping hand or provide a meal. Surviving Mike are his wife Kim of Rutland; daughters Mary (Shawn) Camley of Mooresville NC, Dawn (Adam) Courcy of St. Albans, Denise (Eric) Cummings of Georgia, and Anna (Nick) Ackley of Rutland; siblings Kathleen McLaughlin, Ellen (Kent) Yousey, Daniel (Darlene) Peer, Annemarie (Will) Carter, William (Lynda) Peer all of Saranac Lake NY, Margaret (John) Stevens of Brant Lake NY, Mary (Richard) Martin of Paul Smiths NY, and Elizabeth (Daniel) Lennon of Morrisonville NY; sister-in-law Kelly Munger; grandchildren Alex, Jacob, Caitlin, Kyle, and Ella; step-grandchildren Lauren and Chloe; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Creighton and Judith Munger, and brothers-in-law Kerry Munger and Ken McLaughlin. Friends may call on Friday September 8, 2023 from 5pm Until 7Pm at the Aldous Funeral Home 44 North Main St Rutland VT 05701. Private burial will be at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery in Benson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Recovery House Inc. in Wallingford, and Turning Point in Rutland, as Mike strongly supported their missions. Arrangements are being handled by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. His family would like to extend their gratitude to all the medical professionals who provided Mike care
