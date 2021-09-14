Michael J. Seagren Sr. RUTLAND — Michael John Seagren Sr. died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. He was born July 6, 1966, in Rutland. He was employed by Hubbard Brothers for 19 years and recently by R&R waste services for the last one-and-a-half years. Mr. Seagren enjoyed drawing, collecting horror movies, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Budweiser memorabilia. Survivors include his fiancée, Amanda Miller, of Rutland; his children, Michael Seagren Jr., of Proctor, Chelsea Seagren, of Pittsford, Heather LaFountain, Samantha Miller, Noah Fleming, Wyatt and Melody Seagren, all of Rutland; his mother, Patricia A. Warner, sister, Anne Cormia, two brothers, David and Art Seagren, all of Rutland; four grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his father, Louis A. Seagren Sr., in 1995; a brother, Louis Seagren Jr., in 2018; and an uncle. There are no public services at this time. A private celebration of life will be held. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
