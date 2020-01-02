Michael J. Sheedy RUTLAND — Michael J. Sheedy passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2019, at his home in Rutland, after a brief battle with liver cancer. In Connecticut, Michael was born Feb. 10, 1959, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. He was raised in Old Lyme where he developed lifelong friends and many memories in what was known to many as "Sheedyville." Michael was a talented and dedicated arborist, spending his entire career in the service with Lomas Tree Service, Sapere Tree Service, Trees Inc. and Asplundh Tree Service. Michael was predeceased by both parents, father James Sheedy and mother Marjorie Hess. He leaves behind his brothers Brian Sheedy, Kevin Sheedy; his sister, Majorie Altinok. He also leaves behind his daughters Hayes Sheedy (his Sugar) and Lindsey Addis; his grandchildren Ryan, Justin, Jaidin; and stepchildren Nicole Radziwon and Joshua Speece. Michael was an amazingly kind and warm-hearted friend and a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and forever cherished by many. A celebration of life will be held at the Italian Aid Society, 415 West St., Rutland, VT 05701, between 1 and 4 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020. All are welcome to come and share our love and memories of Mike with his friends and family.
