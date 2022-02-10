Michael J. Williams WELLS — Mike headed off on his last hunt of the season on Feb. 5, 2022. His trek on this journey will lead him through the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont where he spent many years hunting, fishing, and traveling off the beaten path. He would like his friends and family to know that when they are enjoying the outdoors, they just might catch a sense of the old man in the woods through the whisper of the wind in the trees, the smell of the leaves underfoot, or the beauty of the hawk quietly circling above. Michael John Williams, age 81, of Wells, Vermont, was the son of John Temple Williams (dec.) and Elizabeth (Cone) Williams (dec.), and was born in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 31, 1941. He passed away on Feb. 5, 2022, with his children by his side. Mike’s legacy and spirit are carried on through his three children, Michael (Lauren) Williams, of Pennington, New Jersey, Lisa (Williams) Jacuzzo, of Buffalo, New York, and Amy (Peter) Williams Goodson, of Amherst, Massachusetts; and his loving grandchildren, Jared (Kirsten) Williams, Caitlin Williams, Connor Goodson, McKenna Goodson and Mateo Jacuzzo. Mike was brother to Sharon (Williams) Halleen (dec.) and Lynne Williams (dec.). He is survived by sister, Patricia (Williams) Meyer; brother, John (Ann) Williams; brother, David (Laurie) Williams; and former spouse, Susan (Poole) Humphrey. At a young age, Michael developed a love for the outdoors, which lasted his whole life. An avid hunter and fisherman, he worked for many years as a licensed New York State Guide and could be found hunting and fishing in Bliss, New York, Short Tract, New York, and Poultney, Vermont. Mike had a wonderful sense of humor, was very interested in the lives of his children and grandchildren, and cherished his time with all his family and friends. He also was a salt-of-the-earth, no-nonsense guy who believed in always doing the right thing - even when it was the hardest thing, working hard but also slowing down to appreciate the little things in life. Mike was loved by many and a solid friend to those he crossed paths with. Even though he would often lament that he was born 100 years too late, his family and friends were so very blessed that he was born at just the right time to enrich their lives. If, in honor of Mike, you would like to make a donation, please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or the Wild Turkey Federation.
