Michael John Middleton WINDSOR — Michael John Middleton, 80, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, Vermont, surrounded by family and loved ones. He is survived by his former spouses, Olga Calvert and Gail Lyall; his four children, Michael (Trish), Wendi Rose (Paul), Meral (Steven) and Corey (Monique); his brothers, Rodney and Vernon; and his nine grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Lauren, Shannon, Madeleine, Juliana, Liam, Evan and Bowie. Michael was born in Derbyshire, England, to Jack Middleton and Dorothy Butler. He attended the Burslem School of Art, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, on a three-year scholarship. In 1955, his family emigrated from England to Canada where he attended the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal and was awarded the prestigious Redford Art Scholarship. He worked as a graphic artist in Quebec, later continuing his creative work as an accomplished painter and sculptor throughout Vermont. His art has been celebrated in the Vermont State House and displayed in numerous galleries throughout the region. All who knew him were touched by the breadth of his art and depth of his appreciation for Native American culture and history. Also among his interests was the restoration of military artifacts and participation in Revolutionary and Civil War reenactment groups. Through these interests and activities, he established many cherished friendships. The family wishes to extend thanks to Mount Ascutney Hospital, Historic Homes of Runnemede, BAYADA Hospice and Laurie Gutowski for their support. Michael was also very fortunate to have the devotion and support of his sister-in-law, Helen Lawrence, and for that we are deeply grateful. Memorial services are planned for a later date in Vermont and England, with interment in St. Edmund’s Churchyard, Allestree, Derby, England. “They are not gone who live in the hearts of others” – Native American proverb.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.