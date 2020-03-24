Michael John Shaw PITTSFORD — Michael John Shaw, 58, a longtime resident of Pittsford, died unexpectedly Friday evening March 20, 2020. He was born on May 5, 1961, in Granville, NY, the son of George E. and Elizabeth (Shevil) Shaw. Mr. Shaw married Melody LaPlant on April 30, 1988. He was employed for over 25 years at the Westminster Cracker Company as a mechanic. He also served in the Vermont National Guard. Mr. Shaw enjoyed cooking on the grill, hanging around bonfires with family and friends, mowing his lawn, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Survivors include his wife Melody of Pittsford; two daughters Stacia Shaw, of Pittsford and Samantha Shaw, of West Rutland; two sons, Joshua Bradish, of Rutland, and Johnathan Shaw, of Pittsford; a sister, Tina LaPlant; five brothers, George W. Shaw, of Rutland, George L. Shaw, of Ohio, Peter Shaw, of Ohio, and Steve Shaw, of Pennsyvania, and Robert Lewis of Pittsford; three grandchildren Hailey, Wyatt and Brenna; nieces and nephews. He was also a second father to many. He was predeceased by his parents and an infant sister. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of VSECU.
