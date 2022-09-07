Michael Joseph Patterson FAIR HAVEN — I am saddened to announce the sudden death of my brother, Michael Joseph Patterson, age 63 on 29 August 2022 resulting from a traumatic head injury. Mike was born on 12 June 1959, and a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, Vermont. After graduating from FHUHS, he served in the Air Force 1977-1981. He returned to Vermont and began a career with Vermont Railway. He was a talented woodworker, taught himself how to play several musical instruments. A gentle soul, he was always ready to lend a hand to someone in need, and was known to be very generous. He found joy in simple pleasures, such as growing his own vegetables, raising various barnyard animals, playing with his dogs Sadie, Gracie, and Chance, reading, telling stories, and finding respite on his porch with fresh mountain air. Mike is predeceased by his parents, Quinn Rocksford Patterson of Benson, and Katherine Mary (Burke) of Fair Haven. Mike is survived by his sister, Marlene Ann Patterson of Mechanicsville, MD. A memorial service will begin at 10 on 9/9/22 at Durfee Funeral Home with burial following at St. Mary’s Church. Please see full obituary at durfeesfuneralhome.com
