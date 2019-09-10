Michael K. O’Brien MORRISVILLE — Michael Kevin O’Brien, 55, of Morrisville, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. A 1982 graduate of Mill River Union High School, he was employed in hospitality service at the Stowe Mountain Resort, prior to which he spent many years in other locations around the country providing hospitality services at resorts operated at U.S. Park Service areas. Michael was a well-liked man, who recently had cataract surgeries and was looking forward to putting voices to faces. His last post on Facebook: “Well, kids, looks like I’ll be able to see y’all a bit clearer. Hopefully, my heart can take the shock.” Michael will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by many who knew him. He is survived by his parents Thomas S. O’Brien and Barbara J. (Skoie) O’Brien, of Clarendon; a brother, Thomas P. O’Brien and companion Kaarin Alsop, of Castleton; and two sisters Karen A. Holden and husband Brian, of Wallingford, and Laura J. O’Brien and husband Jed Pauls, of Brandon. Michael is also survived by nieces Sally and Kathleen O’Brien, of Brandon, and nephew Sullivan O’Brien, of Castleton. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow in the church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
