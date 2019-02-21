Michael L. Allen RUTLAND — Michael L. Allen, 73, died Feb. 9, 2019. He was born June 30, 1945, in Middlebury, the son of Raymond B. and Catherine (Whitman) Allen. He graduated from Middlebury Union High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1967. Mr. Allen was employed as a bricklayer. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and the Miami Dolphins. Survivors include two daughters Rachael Allen, of Keystone Heights, Florida, Chrystal Hanes, of Erie, Pennsylvania; two siblings Raymond Allen, of Charlotte Halle, Maryland, Patricia White, of Esteria, Florida; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five siblings Alice Stevens, Barbara Bushes, Nancy Tricell, John and Thomas Allen. The memorial service will be at a later date.
