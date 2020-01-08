Michael L. Bodi CHESTER — Michael L. Bodi, 64, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, of multiple myeloma. He was born Aug. 14, 1955, in Vallejo, California, the son of Louis and Margaret (York) Bodi. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1972 to 1975. Mr. Bodi was a licensed Master Plumber and an area plumbing and heating contractor for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post 67 in Chester, and life member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 723, Chester, as well as the NRA. Survivors include two siblings Cindy Raimondi of Staten Island, New York, Louis Bodi of Middletown, New Jersey; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Monica Capano, in 2003. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, followed by the American Legion service at noon.
