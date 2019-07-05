Michael P.C. O'Connor RUTLAND — Michael Patrick Christopher "Mickey" O’Connor, 68, died July 1, 2019, at the Jack Byrne hospice center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Michael V. and Beatrice J. (McLaughlin) O’Connor. He graduated from Uniondale High School in 1968, before joining the Navy and serving on the USS McCloy destroyer escort. Mr. O'Connor married Judith Dalen in 1978. He was a longtime employee of Bremco, owner of Excel Janitorial and last worked as an addiction counselor at Serenity House in Wallingford. He volunteered with Special Olympics, the Rutland hospital and numerous veterans organizations. Mr. O'Connor was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed deep-sea fishing, trips and cooking. Survivors include daughters Allison and Lauren O’Connor; his mother; siblings Tricia LaBonte, Kathy Randazzo, Peg Karakla, John O’Connor, Susan Bourgeois; nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Danny O’Connor. The graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, in Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire. A celebration of life will also be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Place, 220 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
