Michael P. Galarneau FAIR HAVEN — Michael P. Galarneau, 68, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 11, 1953, the son of Francis J. and Verma (Kilburn) Galarneau, in Rutland, where he grew up. He had several jobs, including as mason tender for his father and bodyguard for Willie Nelson for several years. Mr. Galarneau enjoyed hunting, fishing and racing antique cars. Survivors include three daughters, Christina, Kasey, Kala; seven siblings, Margie Lindgren of Pennsylvania, Christine Gray of Clarendon, Michelle Daniels of Fair Haven, Lori Mumblo of Hudson Falls, New York, Francis Galarneau Jr. of Clarendon Springs, David Galarneau of Clyde, Texas, Richard Galarneau of Benson; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, William Galarneau, in 2013. Memorial celebration will begin at 1 p.m. July 17 at Camp Sunrise in Benson. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.