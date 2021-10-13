Michael P. Quesnel Sr. CORNWALL — The funeral service for Michael Paul Quesnel Sr., 80, who died Oct. 8, 2021, was held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiated. Donna Quesnel, daughter, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery. Bearers were Bruce Payne, Claude Cousineau, Bob Styles, Damien Mosley, Jeff Manning and Lorrie Daniels. A reception followed at Neshobe Country Club.
