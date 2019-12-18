Michael Patrick Luurtsema SPRINGFIELD — Michael Patrick Luurtsema, 61, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at a motor vehicle accident. He was born May 24, 1958, in Willimantic, Connecticut, the son of Howard and Cathleen (Bowers) Luurtsema. He graduated in 1976 from Arlington High School and in 1978 from Champlain College where he was on the Dean's List. On Sept. 29, 1978, he married Linda Marie Kilburn in Manchester. Mr. Luurtsema was an employee of Grand Union/Shaw’s Supermarkets for over 40 years. He was a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge, a Potentate of Shriners Mount Sinai #3 in 2007, Sinai Joe's Clowns, Jester 151, and a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge 1560. He was also on the board of governors for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Massachusetts. Survivors include his wife; his daughters Jennifer Boyer, Crystal and Heather Luurtsema, Tatum VanEmmerick and Kiela Sosnow; three siblings Cathy Sargent, Christopher Luurtsema, botn of New Hampshire, and Rita Knutson, of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Cathleen Cameron, father and stepfather Ralph Cameron. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Davis Memorial Chapel. The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams, pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Sinai #3, 2 Academy St., Barre, VT 05641; or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
