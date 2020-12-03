Michael Patrick Reilly RUTLAND — Michael Patrick Reilly, age 64, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, after a very long and courageous bout with cancer. His loving sister, Patty, was at his side. Michael was born Jan. 19, 1956, in Rutland, Vermont son of Bernard J. and Eileen (Baird) Reilly. He was the ninth child of 11 (five boys and six girls) and a seventh-generation Vermonter tracing back to the Meads who first settled Rutland County. Michael was a happy, funny, inquisitive child and an altar boy. He attended parochial schools through 10th grade and graduated from Rutland High School in 1974. Michael had many interests, including his motorcycles, maintaining his lawn, listening to music (preferably loud rock 'n’ roll), remodeling his Park Street home, Facebook and watching TV (History, I.D., mysteries, oldies and “Jeopardy”). He was interested in family genealogy including our relation to Hannah Webster (Emerson) Dustin (1657–1736). He had a special bond with the many dogs he rescued through the years, notably companions Rocky, Dugan, Flapjack and Rowdy. He also had so many wonderful, faithful friends. Michael was a generous soul with a witty sense of humor and a litany of lyrics to accompany any conversation. He held many interesting jobs, including Vermont Railway, his own radiator business in his Dad’s garage, bartender/manager in several local bars and if you were lucky, you may have caught his occasional guest appearance with ‘Satin & Steel’ singing his renditions of “Wild Thing” or “Magic Carpet Ride.” In 2001, Michael devoted himself full time to caregiving for his Mom in the family homestead. Michael is survived by three brothers, Bernard J. Reilly Jr. (Rosemary), Chaddsford, Pennsylvania, John T. Reilly (Laura), Roswell, Georgia, and Stephen G. Reilly (Libby), Bomoseen, Vermont; six sisters, Sandra E. Jarrosiak, Arroyo, California, Lorraine F. DeNicola (Richard), Hamden, Connecticut, Mary E. Sears (James), Grand Forks, North Dakota, Patricia O. Cupoli (Lawrence), Rutland, Vermont, Kathleen A. Reilly, Lakewood, Colorado, and Maureen S. Billings (Jeffrey), Mendon, Vermont; 31 nieces and nephews and 40 grandnieces and -nephews; and close friends, Penny, Tom, Benny and Mark. Michael was predeceased by his parents; younger brother, Brian J. Reilly; and childhood friend, Stephen White. Michael always told Patty, “Don’t be sad when I’m gone because I had FUN!” Funeral will be held at St. Peter Church, date to be determined, under direction of Clifford Funeral Home with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society as Michael believed every dog deserved a loving home. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
