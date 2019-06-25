Michael Pearson RUTLAND — The celebration of life for Michael "Dave" Pearson, 79, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Rutland who died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family following a long illness; and his son Michael Pearson, Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Elks Lodge in Rutland. Private burial with military honors will be held in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Local arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.