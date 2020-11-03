Michael R. Chaloux WEST RUTLAND — Michael R. Chaloux, 65, of West Rutland, Vermont, died Oct. 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 15, 1954, in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, the son of Lionel G. and Billie (Statkum) Chaloux. Mr. Chaloux graduated from Canaan Memorial High School and earned his associate degree from Laconia Technical College. A professional photographer, he loved taking photos of weddings, high school and children's school class pictures and Vermont scenes. He was a people-person and always had a big heart for the underdog. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Linda Adamaitis of West Rutland; two sons, Donald Adamaitis of Pittsford and Adam Adamaitis of Burlington; a daughter, Sheila Bourassa of Rutland; his father, Lionel Chaloux and stepmother Jean of Las Vegas, Nevada; two brothers, Edward Chaloux of Middleton, New Hampshire, and Shane Chaloux of Tennessee; two sisters, Roxanne Wright of Pittsburg, New Hampshire, and Cherie Dorman of Londonderry, New Hampshire; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Pamela and Jim Maniery of Rutland and Joan and Don Little of Springfield; and his sidekicks, Sugar & Spice and Micah. He was predeceased by his mother, Billie E. Brockney, in 2015; a sister, Raelene Biron; and his grandmother, Vivian “Ding Ding” Boyer. The private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
