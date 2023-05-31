Michael R. Lancour RUTLAND — Michael R. Lancour, 49, of Rutland died on May 22, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Michael was born in Rutland on February 23, 1974 the son of Michael F. and Eunice (Hough) Lancour. He attended Rutland Schools. He was an avid gamer, race car enthusiast and animal lover. Michael is survived by his father Michael F. Lancour and an aunt Deborah Greenough He was predeceased by his Mother Eunice Lancour in 2018. There will no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society 765 Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT 05763.
