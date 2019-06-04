Michael R. Shattuck WILDER — The graveside service with military honors for Michael Roger Shattuck, 72, formerly of the Rutland area, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. June 12 in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.