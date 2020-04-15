Michael R. Thomas POULTNEY — Michael R. Thomas, 68, died unexpectedly Sunday morning April 12, 2020, at his residence from numerous cancers from over the last 18 years. He was born July 11, 1951, in Poultney, the son of Henry R. and Arleen (Brown) Thomas. Mr. Thomas graduated from Poultney High School in 1970. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in Thailand until his honorable discharge. He was employed as a machinist by several companies, including Mal Tool, General Electric, Progressive Products and then Telescope until his retirement in 2007. Mr. Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and taking long rides to nowhere. He was a member of the Poultney American Legion. Survivors include his wife, Betty of Poultney; a daughter, Lisa of Rochester, New York; a brother, Robert and his wife Eleanor of Connecticut; siblings, Deborah, Gina, Patty, Terry, Vincent, James and Thomas; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Emma and Anne; two great granddaughters; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and Mike's adopted son, Brenden. He was predeceased by a step son, Michael; a step daughter, Amy; grandson, Jordan; a sister Jane two brothers, Gary and David. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home of Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.