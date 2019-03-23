Michael Smith TINMOUTH -- Michael Smith, 64, of Tinmouth, Vermont, died suddenly March 21, 2019, at his home, following a brief illness. He was born Sept. 30, 1954, in Proctor, the son of William and Shirley Smith. A lifelong resident of the Wallingford and Tinmouth area, he cherished the time that he spent with his grandchildren. Mike was an avid coin collector, gardener, hunter, fisherman. Mike enjoyed golfing and playing in The Wednesday Night Men’s League with his sons at Lake St. Catherine Golf Course. He would often be found “Sailin” at yard sales. He was known to be a wheeler-dealer and could fix anything. Mike was an original founder of the GB Boys Camp, with five of his closest friends. He could be found playing cards and making a bet. In 1972, Mike began his long career at General Electric, retiring in 2012 to spend time with his family. He worked with Sundance Coins. Known by many as Smitty, Sonny, Old Man and Grampy, he was adored by all. Mike was involved with Sundance Coins Softball League, coached tiebreakers softball and Little League, bowling and youth hunting. Mike is survived by two sons Todd (Catherine Pither) and Tim (Kelly Barnhart). He was a devoted grandfather of, Madelyn, Owen and Ryan and Kaelob, Kameron and Izabella "Izzy" Smith. Also survived by his longtime companion, Peggy, and her daughter, Gabrielle Perry. He is survived by his three sisters Jeannie (Bob) Underwood, Carol (John) Jokinen, Heidie Smith, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Also survived by his former wife, Linda (James Austin). Funeral services are pending with Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial contributions to benefit youth hunting and fishing, c/o Mendon Fish and Game Club.
