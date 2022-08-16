Michael St Marie RUTLAND — Michael "Saint" St Marie, 67, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 28, 1954, to John St. Marie and Rita Goyette. He was raised in Rutland, VT and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy in 1972. After graduating high school, he worked in tire sales at Reilly Tire for a number of years before becoming co-owner of Commercial Tire. Before his retirement, he worked in logging and large truck sales at New York Truck & Equipment in Glens Falls, NY. He married Karen Ladensack St. Marie on July 6, 1985, at the Old Round Church in Richmond, VT. He lived life to the fullest. While enjoying a glass of wine, a round of golf with friends, or a Red Sox win, Saint always found the happiness in every moment. But nothing brought him as much joy as his daughter, Samantha. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen St. Marie, his daughter Samantha St. Marie and her husband Andrew Cassarino and grand dog Luna, a sister, Judy Blair of Rutland, VT, and nieces, nephews, and cousins in VT and NH. He was predeceased by his parents John and Rita and his brother John “Jack” St. Marie. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Rutland Pulmonary Center at the Rutland Regional Medical Center or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
(1) entry
Judy and family, sorry for your loss. Knowing just a couple of you from the St Marie family, I could feel that there was a lot of love in your lives. May your memories and to know that others care give you comfort. Arlene Ladd
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.