Michael Stimpfel WEST RUTLAND — The Celebration of Life for Michael Stimpfel will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Carving Studio & Sculpture Center in West Rutland. Please come and join us to celebrate and share memories of Michael as we enjoy each other's company.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.