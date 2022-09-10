Michael T. Beauregard RUTLAND — Michael T. Beauregard, 62 of Rutland, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Proctor on March 21, 1960, the son of Joseph M and Florence (Griffin)Beauregard. Michael graduated from Proctor High School. He had been employed doing odd jobs and custodial work in the Killington area. He was kind to others and enjoyed fishing and bear hunting. He loved to watch Red Sox Baseball. He is survived by his mother Florence Beauregard and his sister Gail Hagan and husband John, both of Rutland, and 2 nephews Jonathon and Kyle Hagan, and nieces Rebecca Kerr and Amy Aguda. He was predeceased by his father and a brother Joseph S Beauregard. There will be no public services. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7203, Merrifield, VA, 22116.
