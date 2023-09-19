Michael W. McLaughlin POULTNEY — Michael Wayne McLaughlin, 54 of Poultney died Friday Morning September 15, 2023 at the Rutland Regional medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on July 10, 1969 in Rutland the son of Dewese Bert and Marjorie (Lewis) McLaughlin. He married Tonya Smith on October 10, 1998 in East Poultney, the life he created was the best. Michael was employed by Automated music in Poultney for many years before starting his own lawn care business with his wife. He continued to work right up until August all while battling cancer. He fought a long hard battle. Michaels most precious gift in life was his boys. He wanted them to know “Daddy loves you always and forever.” His favorite thing to do was watch his boys play sports and just live life. Survivors include his wife Tonya, 2 sons Zachary McLaughlin and Nicholas McLaughlin all of Poultney, 2 sisters Anna (Albert) Ferguson of Granville and Mary (Robert) Gay of Hydeville, 3 brothers Tom McLaughlin, Ronald McLaughlin of Poultney, and Richard McLaughlin of Fair Haven, a niece Susan Gay and 2 nephews Matthew Gay and Christopher Gay. Friends may call on Tuesday September 19, 2023 from 5pm until 7pm at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven. Graveside services will be held at 1pm Wednesday in the Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Booster Club or to the family to establish college funds for the boys co/Durfee Funeral Home, P. O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.