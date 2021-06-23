Michael W. Sheehan Sr. RUTLAND — Michael William Sheehan Sr., 74, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at Concord Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones, on June 15, 2021. Michael, known to his family and friends as Mike, was born in Bristol, Connecticut, on March 3, 1947, to the late Jeremiah and Madeline Sheehan. Mike attended Rutland High School and enlisted in the Army when he was 18. He served overseas in Korea and Germany, before returning home to Rutland, where he continued his military career in the National Guard. He retired from the National Guard as a Staff Sergeant in 1999. Mike worked multiple jobs simultaneously over the years as one job left too much time for his ex-wife to nag him. In 1972, Mike married Joyce Parker (Anderson). After 25 years of marriage, Mike and Joyce decided they were better friends than husband and wife. Mike always said that Joyce gave him the four best gifts any man could receive, his children: Michael Sheehan Jr, and his wife, Rachelle, of Fairfield, Connecticut; Kristen Sheehan and her fiancé, Chris Clogston, of Middletown Springs, Vermont; Amy-Lynne Sheehan and her partner, Al Cavoto, of Ludlow, Vermont; and Kathleen Sheehan (no partner as her father preferred) of Middletown Springs, Vermont. Mike loved his children fiercely and gave his all to ensure they always knew the importance of a poorly timed crude joke and to always see the positive things in times of struggle. The happiest days of his life were when his five grandchildren were brought into this world: Parker Sheehan, Matthew and Elizabeth Cavoto, and Sam and Veronica Sheehan. Mike spent these last 18 years with his life partner, Sue Grabowski, and her children, Sara Javier, Sean Grabowski and the late Evan Grabowski. When his children were younger, he enjoyed taking them fishing. He would leave them to play in the water and throw rocks while he walked to the other side of the pond so he could get some real fishing done. Mike loved to spend his free time fishing and hunting with his grandson, Parker. He mostly sat in his car with the heat on listening to talk radio while Parker did the hunting, but he cherished the time they spent together. He enjoyed having Sunday dinners with his daughter, Kristen. She was his favorite because she gave him his first grandchild … at least, she thinks so. Even though during his last Sunday dinner, Joyce tried to kill him with her pot roast. (She did not, but he insisted she did. No evidence has been found to prove his theory, yet.) He also loved to watch Fox News to torture his liberal daughter, Kate. They would spend hours on the phone debating the state of the government, and the only thing they could agree on was that it was all a mess. He enjoyed traveling to Saratoga, New York, with Sue to watch people foolishly gamble away their money. Mike and Sue traveled all over the states together enjoying the life they shared. They loved to go to the lake house together and spend a lot of time in the Adirondacks with family. He enjoyed spending time in Connecticut with his son, Mike and his family, during the holidays. One of his most favorite things to do was to spend time at his daughter Amy’s house watching TV and not conversing at all. He hated when people talked during NCIS. Mike was an animal lover. He would choose their company over a human any day. That is why the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Rutland County Humane Society. Mike may not be among us anymore to offer his sarcastic wit and unwavering support, but he will never be forgotten. Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that ‘he was.’ If you feel that this is not an appropriate obituary, then, in the famous words of Mike Sheehan, “Oh, well!!!” A graveside service will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford, Vermont, Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. at the VFW on Wales Street in Rutland. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
