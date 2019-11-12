Michael Wallett RUTLAND — On Nov. 6, 2019, on what started out to be a clear and typical Vermont fall day, Michael Wallet’s roadway through life came to a quiet end. Michael was 65 years old. In recent years, he had been a resident of the Bardwell House in Rutland from where he had waged a long and persistent struggle battling his infliction of cancer. Michael was born in Rutland on June 3, 1954, the son of Joseph Wallett Jr. and Dianne (Matt) Wallett. His twin sister, Michele (Shelly), arrived about two minutes before Michael. As Michael would sometimes say, “It was only because I kicked her out!” Michael began his primary education at the Immaculate Heart of Mary School. However, due to moves made by the family, he also attended St. Peter School and then, Clarendon Elementary School. He ultimately graduated from Rutland High School with the Class of 1972. During his teenage years, he developed a keen interest in auto mechanics, which may have been stimulated by his late uncle, Stuart Marceau, who was a well-respected foreign car mechanic in Rutland for many years. Michael went on to become a professionally trained auto mechanic and worked for Russ Smith Auto Sales, a local Saab and Volvo dealership. Then in 1980, he moved on to continue with his career at Saab of New Canaan, CT. Another move brought him to Vista Saab of New York before finishing his career with Mill River Tree Service in Pound Ridge, NY. Upon retiring, he moved back to the Rutland area. Among Mike’s favorite things in life were his passion for working on motor vehicles; enjoying a great meal; and kicking back with a cold Budweiser. Mike is survived by his sister, Michelle Shelly Duprey (Les Cyr), of Rutland; his sister, Kathleen Wallett (Phil Carlson), of Pawling, NY; and his brother, Stuart, of Rutland. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews of whom he was very proud and fond of. These include Amy Bruso, of Clarendon, and husband Tim with their children MacKenzie and Molly; Wendy Loomis, of Shrewsbury, and husband Ross and their children Jordan and Alyssa; and his late brother Kevin Wallet’s son Kevin Wallett Bateman and his children Anthony and Chiara, of Milan, Italy; Chelsea Wallett Smith, of Charleston, SC; and Bryce Wallett Smith, of Burlington. Mike is also survived by his Aunt Bunny (Dave) Zsido and his Uncle Bill (Loretta) Wallett, along with many cousins and good friends found in Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Idaho. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Dianne Wallett; his paternal grandparents Joseph and Mary Wallett; his maternal grandparents Phillip and Bernice Matt; and a brother, Kevin Wallett. A lunch celebration reflecting his life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at the Italian American Club, 73 Grove St. in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.