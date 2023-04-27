Michael Yannantuono RUTLAND — The service for Michael Yannantuono, 30 of Rutland who died April 24 will be held 11AM Thursday May 11 at the Aldous Funeral Home. For a complete obituary ww.aldousfuneralhome.com
