Michele A. Fredette RUTLAND — Michele Ann Fredette, 64, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Loretto Home. She was born Sept. 29, 1955, in Rutland, the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Roussil) Fredette. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1973 and from the College of St. Joseph in Rutland. Ms. Fredette was employed as a secretary/receptionist at Eden Park Nursing Home. Survivors include aunts, uncles and cousins. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, with the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor of St. Peter Church in Rutland, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loretto Home in Rutland.
