Michele A. Fredette rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Michele Ann Fredette, 64, who died Nov. 15, 2019, was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Officiating was Fr. Thomas Houle, pastor of St. Peter Church in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.