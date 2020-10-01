Michele Lee Earle PROCTOR — Michele Lee Earle, 37, of Proctor, formerly of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michele was born in Rutland on June 1, 1983, to Michael and Lauren Earle. She is survived by her mother, Lauren G. (Milligan) Earle of Rutland; her son, Gabriel Michael, her daughter, Graciela Michele, and her partner, Justin Nalbach, all of Proctor. Michele’s hobbies were spent skiing Pico with her father in the winter, and swimming with her mother, family and friends in her pool during the summer. She was brilliantly creative and will be remembered for her beauty, captivating smile and beautiful soul. Michele worked for more than a decade at Potter Brothers Ski & Snowboard on Killington, and most recently at the Lilac Inn in Brandon. She was predeceased by her father, Michael E. Earle; her paternal aunt and uncle, Sally and Richard Adams; and her uncle, Ira "Bud" Earle. She was also predeceased by her maternal aunt, Sharon Fischer, and her uncle, Ricky Milligan; additionally predeceased by both paternal grandparents (Earle) and maternal grandparents (Milligan). Michele is survived by paternal aunts and uncle, Michele (Earle) and Norman Grenier and Joan (Ira) Earle; Lauren’s soul-sisters, Michele’s aunts, Leigh Jary and Beth Cornwell-Friese; additionally, many cousins; the father of her children, Corey Stiles, his parents and daddy-Mike Chinchar and his mother. Michele also leaves behind her two-beloved K-9 babies, Boober and Atlas, and three loving cats. She is also survived by close cousins and special lifelong friends. A service will be held at Christ the King Church in Rutland on Oct. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. Due to the pandemic, close family and friends will be invited to the Moose Club from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Friends of the family, Alex and Jennifer Holdren, invite family and friends to their home at 53 Forest St. in Rutland at 5:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing required for all gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Michele’s name to the Rutland County Humane Society; or to the Heritage Family Credit Union on behalf of Gabriel and Graciela, in care of Lauren Earle. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
