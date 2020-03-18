Michele M. Sienicki WEST RUTLAND — Funeral services and a reception for Michele M. Sienicki, 54, who died March 10, 2020, have been postponed until further notice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 1:57 am
