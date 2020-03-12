Michele M. Sienicki WEST RUTLAND — Michele M. Sienicki, 54, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Bridget's Church, and then a reception at West Rutland American Legion Post #87. Memorial contributions may be made to Michele Sienicki Memorial Fund, in care of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, West Rutland, VT 05777. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
