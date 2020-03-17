Michele M. (Wetherby) Sienicki WEST RUTLAND — Michele Marie (Wetherby) Sienicki was called home to the Lord on March 10, 2020. She was born May 24, 1965, in Rutland, Vermont, to Alfred Wetherby and Anne (McDevitt) Wetherby. She grew up on a farm for a short period of time and loved her horse, Patches. Michele graduated in 1983 from West Rutland School where she was involved in basketball, cheerleading, softball, cross-country and was in the Drama Club. In April of 1985, Michele gave birth to her pride and joy, Ashley Lynn. In 1986, Michele met the love of her life, Phil Sienicki, and they married in 1994. Phil and Michele where together for 34 years and Ashley and Phil where her whole life. Michele was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary where she served on the E-Board at the American Legion in West Rutland. She helped at all functions at the American Legion, especially at bingo and loved to play, as well. Helping others was Michele’s mission as she had a heart of gold and loved everyone. Michele loved her sports teams, the New York Yankees, Washington Redskins, Notre Dame, NASCAR, basketball, and she loved her crime shows and Little House on the Prairie. Michele loved spending time with friends and family. Michele was predeceased by her father, Alfred Wetherby; mother, Anne Wetherby; sister, Anne Guyette; many aunts and uncles. Survivors are her husband, Phil Sienicki of West Rutland; daughter, Ashley Wetherby and fiancé Justin LaLiberte; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Michelle Wetherby of North Carolina; sister, Sharron Wetherby and fiancé Rob of Rutland; brother and sister-in-law, Joan and Frank Sienicki of Rutland; nieces, Kristen Wade, Kimmy Guyette, Michelle DeRosa; nephews, Aaron and Nick Roucoulet, Ryan, AJ Justin Sienicki, Kyle Guyette; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10:30 to 12:30 at Mullin–Clifford Home in West Rutland. Please wear a sports-related shirt or casual clothes in memory of Michele. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. A reception will follow at the American Legion in West Rutland. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Michele to the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
