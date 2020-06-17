Michele Marie Sienicki WEST RUTLAND — Michele Marie (Wetherby) Sienicki was called home to the Lord on March 10, 2020, surrounded by her daughter, husband and family. She was born May 24, 1965, in Rutland, Vermont, to Alfred Wetherby and Anne (McDevitt) Wetherby. She grew up on a farm for a short period of time and loved her horse, Patches. Michele graduated from West Rutland High School in 1983, where she was involved in basketball, cheerleading, softball, cross-country and was in the drama club. In April of 1985, Michele gave birth to her pride and joy, Ashley Lynn. In 1986, Michele met the love of her life, Phil Sienicki, and they married in 1994. Phil and Michele were together for 34 years and Ashley and Phil were her whole life. Michele was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary where she served on the E-Board, at the American Legion in West Rutland. She helped at all functions at the American Legion, especially at bingo, which she loved to play, as well. Helping others was Michele's mission as she had a heart of gold and loved everyone. Michele loved her sports teams, the Yankees, Washington Redskins, Notre Dame, NASCAR, basketball; and she loved her crime shows and Little House on the Prairie. Michele loved spending time with friends and family. Michele was predeceased by her father, Alfred Wetherby, mother Anne Wetherby, sister Anne Guyette, many aunts and uncles. Survivors are her husband, Phil Sienicki of West Rutland; daughter Ashley Wetherby and fiancé Justin LaLiberte from West Rutland; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Michelle Wetherby of North Carolina, sister Sharron Wetherby and fiancé Rob from Rutland, brother and sister-in-law Joan and Frank Sienicki from Rutland; nieces Kristen Wade, Kimmy Guyette, Michelle DeRosa; nephews Aaron and Nick Roucoulet, Ryan, AJ and Justin Sienicki, Kyle Guyette. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland, burial to follow (mask-wearing is recommended in the church). Big celebration of life will be at a later date when safe to. Please wear a sports-related shirt or casual clothes in memory of Michele. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Michele to the Clifford Funeral Home.
