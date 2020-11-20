Michelle A. Miles PROCTOR — Michelle A. Miles of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Proctor, Vermont, passed on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, of a long-term illness. Michelle Miles was born on Sept. 25, 1966, to Donald Patch and Simone Gingras. She was educated in Randolph, Vermont, and then went on to graduate from the College of St. Joseph and earned a master's degree from the University of Vermont. She was an elementary school teacher for 30+ years, a loving mother and very caring friend. She is survived by her husband of 30+ years, John Miles; three sons, Josh, Chris and Kyle Miles; her daughter-in-law, Meshell Miles; Cameron Carroll; her grandchild, Asher Miles; and her brother, Kevin Patch.
