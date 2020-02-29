Michelle Ann Raiford SOUTH BURLINGTON — Michelle Ann Raiford of South Burlington, Vermont, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Raiford of Rutland, Vermont; and her two sisters, Katy Smith and Melissa Omand. She was loved by her many nieces and nephews and had several close friends. There will be a celebration service on Tuesday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m., held at the First Baptist Church of Rutland. Please come and share your memories. Interment will be at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery, Rutland, Vermont.
